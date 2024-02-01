Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 119,443 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,443 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

