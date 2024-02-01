Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.07. 21,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,095. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,867 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.