Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 8,934 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.51. The stock had a trading volume of 341,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,675. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

