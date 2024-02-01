Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,449 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $32,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 20,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

