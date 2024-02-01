Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $45.04 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for about 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $45,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 41,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,128. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

