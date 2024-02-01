Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $50.33 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,081 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $50,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,981. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

