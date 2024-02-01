Keybank National Association OH Has $49.92 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.16% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 273,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

