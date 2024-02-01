Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.43 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

