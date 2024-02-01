Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

View Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.