Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 488363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.
The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.
