Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 488363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

View Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.