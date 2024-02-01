Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $779,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,074,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,483,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 24.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $404.83 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

