Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

WM opened at $185.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

