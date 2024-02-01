Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.90 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.05. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

