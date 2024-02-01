Americana Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Novartis Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

