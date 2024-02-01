Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day moving average of $443.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
