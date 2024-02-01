Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day moving average of $443.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.