Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
