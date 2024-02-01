Americana Partners LLC Purchases 65,871 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,871 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECAT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,120,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,087,672.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,120,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,087,672.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,443,997 shares of company stock worth $70,268,292 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

