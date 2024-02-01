Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

