Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DEHP opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

