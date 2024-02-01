Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.38 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

