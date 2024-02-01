Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

