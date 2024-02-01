Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.