Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $502.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.02 and a 200 day moving average of $435.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

