Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 399,464 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 1,176.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

