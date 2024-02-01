Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,387 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $205.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.