New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 80,897 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of PACCAR worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,007,986. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.5 %

PCAR opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

