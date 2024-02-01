HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

