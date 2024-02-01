Barclays PLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of ONEOK worth $87,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

