Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,595 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.61.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

