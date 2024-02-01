Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.