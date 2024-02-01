United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 2,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,002. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

