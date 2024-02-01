United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,796 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,855,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $294.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,123. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.45. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

