Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $569.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.