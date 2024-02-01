Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 75.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 26,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,410. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.