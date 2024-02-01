United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $251.69. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.