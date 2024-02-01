United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 562,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,831. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

