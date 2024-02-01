iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,876. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
