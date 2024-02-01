United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

FE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 286,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

