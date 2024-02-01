Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 704,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

