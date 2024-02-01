CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,644. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

