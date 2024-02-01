International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 84,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.68 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

