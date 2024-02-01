Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

