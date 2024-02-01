iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
