iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.