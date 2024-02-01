Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

