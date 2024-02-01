United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,313 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

