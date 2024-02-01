Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $46,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 87,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,922. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

