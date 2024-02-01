Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

