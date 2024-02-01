Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,762 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

