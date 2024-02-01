Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.