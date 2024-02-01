Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

